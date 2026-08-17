Connecticut hosts Los Angeles after Burrell’s 20-point outing

Los Angeles Sparks (12-22, 7-11 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-25, 2-13 Eastern Conference) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Los Angeles Sparks (12-22, 7-11 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-25, 2-13 Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sparks -1.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Connecticut Sun after Rae Burrell scored 20 points in the Sparks’ 80-70 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Sun are 5-12 in home games. Connecticut gives up 87.2 points and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Sparks are 7-11 in road games. Los Angeles leads the WNBA with 22.1 assists per game led by Erica Wheeler averaging 5.3.

Connecticut scores 79.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 93.0 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 88.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 87.2 Connecticut allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun won 84-81 in the last meeting on May 30. Kennedy Burke led the Sun with 14 points, and Burrell led the Sparks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leila Lacan is averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sun. Brittney Griner is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Burrell is averaging 17.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 87.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.0 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brittney Griner: day to day (knee), Aaliyah Edwards: day to day (ankle).

Sparks: Monique Akoa Makani: day to day (ankle), Cameron Brink: day to day (ribs).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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