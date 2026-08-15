Sonia Citron, Shakira Austin lead closing charge for Mystics in 80-70 win over Sparks

Kiki Iriafen added 19 points and eight rebounds for Washington (20-14), which was coming off two straight losses at Las Vegas.

Cassandre Prosper (18) of the Washington Mystics blocks a shot by Dearica Hamby (5) of the Los Angeles Sparks in the third quarter at CareFirst Arena on Aug. 15, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) Cassandre Prosper (18) of the Washington Mystics blocks a shot by Dearica Hamby (5) of the Los Angeles Sparks in the third quarter at CareFirst Arena on Aug. 15, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Shakira Austin had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-70 on Saturday night.

Kiki Iriafen added 19 points and eight rebounds for Washington (20-14), which was coming off two straight losses at Las Vegas. Citron had eight assists and six rebounds.

Austin’s layup with six minutes left in the fourth quarter gave Washington a 65-64 lead, its first advantage since it was 41-39 at halftime. With three minutes left, Citron hit a 3-pointer for a 74-69 lead and the Mystics closed it out with a 9-1 run.

Washington outscored Los Angeles 25-12 in the fourth quarter.

Rae Burrell scored 20 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 15 and Dearica Hamby added 11 for the Sparks (12-22).

Los Angeles led 26-24 one minute into the second quarter before Washington went on an 11-2 run in the next three minutes to lead 35-26. Two 3-pointers from Burrell and one from Erica Wheeler got the Sparks within 41-39 at halftime.

Wheeler and Burrell opened the second half with back-to-back 3s and the Sparks led 52-43 three minutes into the third quarter. The Mystics scored the next eight points and the Sparks held a 58-55 lead heading to the fourth.

The Mystics had won seven straight before their back-to-back losses to the Aces.

The Sparks have lost four straight and 11 of 13. Cameron Brink (ribs) did not play, two days after she took a shoulder to the midsection from New York’s Breanna Stewart.

Up next

Los Angeles visits Connecticut on Tuesday and Washington hosts Toronto on Wednesday.

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