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Aces secure playoff spot with 83-76 victory over the Mystics

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 1:00 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young had a season-high 32 points and five 3-pointers, A’ja Wilson added 15 points and the Las Vegas Aces secured a playoff spot with an 83-76 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Young scored 12 straight Las Vegas points in the fourth quarter, capped by a 3-pointer with 4:17 remaining, for a 74-64 lead.

Young finished 10 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 8 behind the arc, and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line for her first 30-point performance of the season. Fellow guard Jewell Loyd added 13 points.

Las Vegas (24-11) moved within a game of second-place Golden State (24-9).

Shakira Austin had 29 points and eight rebounds and Sonia Citron added 17 points and eight assists for Washington (19-14), which has lost two straight following a seven-game winning streak. Kiki Iriafen, who picked up her fifth foul with 1:45 left in the third quarter, finished with just five points in 27 minutes.

The Aces began the game on a 14-2 run but missed their first eight field-goal attempts of the second quarter as the Mystics got within 25-24. The Aces led 38-32 at the break.

Up next

Mystics: Host Los Angeles on Saturday.

Aces: Host Minnesota on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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