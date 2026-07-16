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Fire hold the Mystics to 29% shooting in a 75-56 rout

The Associated Press

July 16, 2026, 10:21 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carla Leite scored 14 points, Serah Williams had 12 points and the Portland Fire beat the Washington Mystics 75-56 on Thursday night.

Sarah Ashlee Barker added 10 points to help Portland (11-14) avenge a quadruple-overtime loss to Washington on June 28. Frieda Buhner made all three of her 3-point attempts, and the Fire finished 10 of 35 from distance.

Shakira Austin had 19 points and nine rebounds for Washington (12-11). The Mystics shot 29% from the field, going 2 of 21 from 3-point range, to go with 19 turnovers.

Portland jumped out to a 28-13 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 43-20 by the midway point of the second. The Fire led by double figures the entire second half.

Up next

Fire: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Mystics: At Golden State on Saturday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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