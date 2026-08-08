Washington faces Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Phoenix Mercury (12-21, 7-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (18-12, 10-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (12-21, 7-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (18-12, 10-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Mystics take on Phoenix Mercury.

The Mystics are 10-6 on their home court. Washington is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mercury are 7-11 on the road. Phoenix averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 8- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Washington averages 81.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 87.2 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Washington allows.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mystics. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 20.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 84.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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