Austin and Citron score 19 points apiece as Mystics beat Mercury 95-75 for 7th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Sonia Citron also scored 19 points and the Washington…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Sonia Citron also scored 19 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 95-75 on Sunday to extend their win streak to seven games.

Citron shot 7 of 9 from the field, 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and had six assists.

Michaela Onyenwere and Cotie McMahon scored 13 points apiece for the Mystics (19-12). Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft, McMahon has scored in double figures in three consecutive games and six times this season.

The Mercury (12-22) have lost three games in a row and four of their last five.

Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 15 points and Noemie Brochant added 13. Alyssa Thomas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Phoenix led 21-20 at the end of the first quarter but made just 12 of 34 (35.3%) from the field in the second and third combined as the Mystics stretched their lead to 22 points going into the fourth.

Lexi Held started the second half for the Mercury in place of Kelsey Plum due to a left calf injury. Plum, who was acquired from Los Angeles on Aug. 1, the day before the trade deadline, had five points on 2-for-7 shooting in 14 minutes.

Washington won a franchise-record eight games in a row in 2018.

Up next

Mercury: Play the Sparks at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Mystics: Visit Las Vegas on Tuesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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