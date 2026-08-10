Latson leads Las Vegas against Washington after 20-point game

Washington Mystics (19-12, 10-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (22-11, 13-5 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (19-12, 10-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (22-11, 13-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Aces -7.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Washington Mystics after Ta’Niya Latson scored 20 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 111-71 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Aces are 9-5 on their home court. Las Vegas ranks ninth in the WNBA giving up 87.6 points per game while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Mystics are 8-6 on the road. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 2.9.

Las Vegas scores 91.0 points, 8.4 more per game than the 82.6 Washington gives up. Washington averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Las Vegas gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 100-99 on July 22. Shakira Austin scored 25 points to help lead the Mystics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewell Loyd is averaging eight points for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sonia Citron is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Mystics. Austin is averaging 20.6 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 92.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.8 points per game.

Mystics: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), A’ja Wilson: out (rest), Chelsea Gray: out (rest), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (concussion), Jackie Young: out (rest).

Mystics: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (personal).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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