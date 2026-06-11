Young Mystics have shown they can compete, but they can still expect more growing pains

Call it a rookie mistake or just an aggressive play that didn't quite work but Caitlin Clark's game-winning 3-pointer in Washington was another learning moment for the Mystics.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots a three-pointer against Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics during the first half at CareFirst Arena on June 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Jess Rapfogel) WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots a three-pointer against Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics during the first half at CareFirst Arena on June 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Jess Rapfogel) WASHINGTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s game-winning 3-pointer against Washington raised an immediate question: How did a player known for her shooting get so open with the game on the line?

Call it a rookie mistake or just an aggressive play that didn’t quite work. Either way, it was another learning moment for the Mystics.

“You got to do whatever you can until the final buzzer, and we just came up short one possession there,” coach Sydney Johnson said after Monday’s loss to Clark’s Indiana Fever. “But I couldn’t be prouder of how they acquitted themselves throughout that game. A lot of adversity thrown at us.”

Clark’s shot with 1.2 seconds left came after Washington had erased a 17-point second-half deficit to go ahead by one. The crosscourt pass to Clark was in the air for a while, and Cotie McMahon just barely missed what would have been a game-sealing steal. When the ball got through, though, Clark was all alone.

The finish summed up a Washington team that shows its youth at times, but does not go down easily.

“It’s hard to win in the W, and playing all the way through,” Johnson said. “I was incredibly proud of us, in terms of our fight. We’ve had moments where we’re on the ropes, and to see us show that Mystics DNA, the togetherness, the toughness. We don’t even get to that moment if we don’t show who we are. So we just showed D.C., the nation, ourselves, just who we are on a day-in and day-out basis.”

Washington has finished above .500 only once since Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics to the 2019 championship. Before last season, the Mystics brought in Johnson as coach and Jamila Wideman as general manager, but Wideman was fired after only one year.

Washington had a young team in 2024-25 and then doubled down on that approach this season. Only two players on the current roster — center Shakira Austin and forward Michaela Onyenwere — have completed even two WNBA seasons.

“I didn’t know it was going to be like this, as far as how young we’d be, but I think that having that experience definitely prepared me for this moment,” Onyenwere said. “You don’t know what you don’t know, and a lot of our players don’t know a lot about what this league is about. But they’re really really great. Just really good sponges, they want to learn, they want to listen.”

There are some similarities between the Mystics’ youth movement and what the NBA’s Wizards have done the past few seasons before finally landing the No. 1 pick in the draft this year. But Washington’s WNBA team hasn’t been quite as overwhelmed on the court. The Mystics were just below .500 before dropping their final 10 games a season ago. This season they’re 4-6.

Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen were two of the league’s better rookies last season. This year Washington drafted 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts of UCLA with the No. 4 pick. She scored eight points against Indiana and showed good poise inside.

“We’ve got 11 out of 13 of our players are in their first or second year in the WNBA. It’s just crazy,” Johnson said. “Super proud of Lauren. She’s going to have more games like that. But what we’re doing here in D.C. is just readying them for this journey, and a night like tonight is just another step toward where we want to go.”

McMahon was another first-round pick this year, and her all-gas, no-brakes style brings some real energy to the lineup — even if she wasn’t quite able to break up the pass to Clark.

“I think I might have the best job in the W. It’s just really fulfilling. We know the challenge that’s in front of us. Talk a lot about our youth, our inexperience, but we also talk about our player development, the relationships that we’re building with our players,” Johnson said. “To see that carry over into the games, it’s really fulfilling. We certainly want wins to go along with that, and we’re fighting and scrapping for that.”

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