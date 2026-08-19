Toronto visits Washington following Citron’s 21-point outing

Toronto Tempo (10-24, 5-10 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (20-14, 10-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Mystics…

Toronto Tempo (10-24, 5-10 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (20-14, 10-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mystics -9.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics hosts the Toronto Tempo after Sonia Citron scored 21 points in the Washington Mystics’ 80-70 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mystics are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Washington has a 6-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tempo are 5-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Washington scores 81.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 94.3 Toronto gives up. Toronto scores 5.5 more points per game (87.9) than Washington allows to opponents (82.4).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 79-62 on July 14. Kiki Iriafen scored 25 points to help lead the Mystics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aneesah Morrow is averaging 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Tempo: 0-10, averaging 86.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Tempo: Nyara Sabally: day to day (calf), Julie Allemand: day to day (thigh), Maria Conde: day to day (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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