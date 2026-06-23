Washington faces Minnesota after Citron’s 21-point outing

Minnesota Lynx (13-4, 9-1 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (8-7, 6-4 Eastern Conference) Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Lynx…

Minnesota Lynx (13-4, 9-1 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (8-7, 6-4 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lynx -6.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Sonia Citron scored 21 points in the Washington Mystics’ 84-79 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mystics have gone 2-3 at home. Washington ranks fifth in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.6.

The Lynx are 7-1 on the road. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 21.5 assists per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 5.6.

Washington makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Minnesota has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mystics defeated the Lynx 84-79 in their last meeting on June 21. Citron led the Mystics with 21 points, and Miles led the Lynx with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Iriafen is averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Miles is averaging 18.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Lynx. Natasha Howard is averaging 17.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 59.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 92.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: day to day (coach’s decision).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot), Liatu King: day to day (coach’s decision), Eliska Hamzova: day to day (coach’s decision).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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