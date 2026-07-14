Mystics power past short-handed Tempo 79-62 behind double-doubles by Iriafen and Austin

Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Shakira Austin added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Toronto Tempo 79-62 on Tuesday night.

FILE - Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen dribbles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(AP Photo/LM Otero/LM Otero) FILE - Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen dribbles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(AP Photo/LM Otero/LM Otero) TORONTO (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Shakira Austin added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Toronto Tempo 79-62 on Tuesday night.

The Mystics began the second half on an 11-3 run, capped by an Iriafen layup, to take their first lead, 37-35, since the midway point of the first quarter.

Washington outscored Toronto 53-30 in the second half.

Michaela Onyenwere added 15 points for Washington (12-10), which outrebounded Toronto 46-26 and got 20 second-chance points compared to the Tempo’s three. All-Star Sonia Citron played 31 minutes and was held to just two points — the lowest scoring game of her two-year career.

Julie Allemand led short-handed Toronto (10-14) with 15 points and Nyara Sabally added 13. Brittney Sykes (left plantar fascia), Kiki Rice (left ankle sprain) and Temi Fagbenle (concussion) did not play.

Isabelle Harrison and All-Star Marina Mabrey had eight points apiece in the Tempo’s lowest scoring game this season. Toronto’s previous low was a 68-65 loss to Washington in its first regular-season game on May 8.

Up next

Mystics: Host Portland on Thursday.

Tempo: Host Atlanta on Friday.

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