Mystics power past short-handed Tempo 79-62 behind double-doubles by Iriafen and Austin

TORONTO (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Shakira Austin added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Toronto Tempo 79-62 on Tuesday night.
The Mystics began the second half on an 11-3 run, capped by an Iriafen layup, to take their first lead, 37-35, since the midway point of the first quarter.
Washington outscored Toronto 53-30 in the second half.
Michaela Onyenwere added 15 points for Washington (12-10), which outrebounded Toronto 46-26 and got 20 second-chance points compared to the Tempo’s three. All-Star Sonia Citron played 31 minutes and was held to just two points — the lowest scoring game of her two-year career.
Julie Allemand led short-handed Toronto (10-14) with 15 points and Nyara Sabally added 13. Brittney Sykes (left plantar fascia), Kiki Rice (left ankle sprain) and Temi Fagbenle (concussion) did not play.
Isabelle Harrison and All-Star Marina Mabrey had eight points apiece in the Tempo’s lowest scoring game this season. Toronto’s previous low was a 68-65 loss to Washington in its first regular-season game on May 8.
Up next
Mystics: Host Portland on Thursday.
Tempo: Host Atlanta on Friday.
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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball
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