Chicago hosts Seattle following Hiedeman’s 31-point game

Seattle Storm (6-19, 1-12 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-16, 1-7 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (6-19, 1-12 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-16, 1-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces the Chicago Sky after Natisha Hiedeman scored 31 points in the Storm’s 84-79 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Sky have gone 3-7 in home games. Chicago ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.7 rebounds led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 8.6.

The Storm are 2-11 on the road. Seattle has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chicago’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Seattle allows. Seattle averages 80.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 89.7 Chicago allows to opponents.

The Sky and Storm match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardoso is shooting 58.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Storm. Hiedeman is averaging 18.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 91.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.2 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 85.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Chloe Bibby: day to day (coach’s decision), Skylar Diggins: day to day (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

Storm: Taina Mair: day to day (coach’s decision), Ezi Magbegor: out (face).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.