Portland visits Washington after Iriafen’s 25-point outing

Portland Fire (10-14, 3-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (12-10, 8-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Fire (10-14, 3-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (12-10, 8-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics hosts the Portland Fire after Kiki Iriafen scored 25 points in the Washington Mystics’ 79-62 victory over the Toronto Tempo.

The Mystics are 5-5 in home games. Washington leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Shakira Austin paces the Mystics with 9.1 rebounds.

The Fire are 4-8 in road games. Portland allows 91.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Washington’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Washington allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mystics won 124-123 in the last matchup on June 28. Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 32 points, and Carla Leite led the Fire with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Leite is averaging 15.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Fire. Bridget Carleton is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Fire: 4-6, averaging 89.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: out (coach’s decision).

Fire: Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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