Toronto visits Washington following Sykes’ 38-point performance

Toronto Tempo (7-5, 3-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-6, 3-3 Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Toronto Tempo (7-5, 3-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-6, 3-3 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo visits the Washington Mystics after Brittney Sykes scored 38 points in the Tempo’s 106-102 overtime victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference games is 3-3. Washington is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tempo are 3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Nyara Sabally averaging 5.4.

Washington is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Toronto allows to opponents. Toronto averages 89.9 points per game, 3.0 more than the 86.9 Washington gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 68-65 on May 8. Sonia Citron scored 26 points to help lead the Mystics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is averaging 15.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 17.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 51.6%.

Sykes is averaging 21.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Tempo: 6-4, averaging 92.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Kiki Iriafen: day to day (ankle).

Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: day to day (shoulder), Kiki Rice: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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