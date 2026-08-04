Dallas seeks 20th victory this season in matchup with Washington

Dallas Wings (19-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-12, 9-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Wings…

Dallas Wings (19-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-12, 9-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wings -2.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Wings take on the Washington Mystics.

The Mystics are 8-6 in home games. Washington leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Shakira Austin leads the Mystics with 9.4 rebounds.

The Wings are 10-6 on the road. Dallas ranks eighth in the WNBA averaging 8.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.2% from deep. Azzi Fudd leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.

Washington scores 81.2 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 85.1 Dallas gives up. Dallas has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 81-75 on July 31, with Austin scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 15.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Mystics. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 90.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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