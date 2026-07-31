Mystics beat the Wings 81-75 for 1st 4-game winning streak since 2020

Shakira Austin scored a season-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 22 points and nine rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 81-75 on Friday night.

Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Shakira Austin #0 and Kiki Iriafen #44 of the Washington Mystics celebrates with teammates after a 81-75 victory against the Dallas Wings at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Sonia Citron #22 of the Washington Mystics blocks a shot by Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings in the first quarter at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against Shakira Austin #0 and Georgia Amoore #8 of the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against Sonia Citron #22 of the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics drives to the basket in the first quarter against Alysha Clark #32 of the Dallas Wings at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored a season-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 22 points and nine rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 81-75 on Friday night.

Washington (16-12) has won four straight for the first time since September 2020.

Cotie McMahon made Washington’s final field goal with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 71-68 lead. Then, the Mystics closed it out by going 10 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Sonia Citron finished with 16 points for Washington despite going 3 of 18 from the field. Citron went 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, while Dallas only attempted 13.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas (18-11) with 23 points. Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half. The Wings have lost three of their last four games.

Ogunbowale made a 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the fourth to give Dallas its first lead, 64-63, since the opening two minutes of the game. It was her first made field goal of the second half.

Up next

Wings: Host Connecticut on Sunday.

Mystics: Host the the Wings again Wednesday night

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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