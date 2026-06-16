Sun face the Mystics on 5-game losing streak

Washington Mystics (5-7, 4-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-13, 0-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Washington Mystics (5-7, 4-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-13, 0-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mystics -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun will try to end its five-game slide when the Sun take on Washington Mystics.

The Sun are 0-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 89.1 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Mystics are 4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the WNBA with 35.4 rebounds per game. Shakira Austin paces the Mystics with 8.3.

Connecticut is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Washington allows to opponents. Washington’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aneesah Morrow is scoring 12.0 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Sun. Diamond Miller is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sonia Citron is averaging 16.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Mystics. Austin is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Hailey Van Lith: day to day (ankle).

Mystics: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: day to day (coach decision), Kiki Iriafen: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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