Reese leads Dream to 109-77 win after Mystics coach Johnson ejected, escorted off court by security

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese had 18 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, Rhyne Howard added 19 points…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese had 18 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, Rhyne Howard added 19 points and six steals and Atlanta beat the Washington Mystics 109-77 on Saturday night in the Dream’s highest-scoring game this season.

Washington coach Sidney Johnson was ejected after he was called for two quick technical fouls with 3:52 left in the third quarter. Despite efforts from Mystics assistant coaches and players to calm him down, an angry Johnson was eventually escorted off the court by security. Assistant coach Emre Vatansever took over in his place.

Reese, who had four of the Dream’s season high-tying 16 steals, had her fourth consecutive double-double and seventh this season.

Kiki Iriafen scored 24 points and Sonia Citron, who returned from a one-game absence due to a foot injury, added 18 points and six assists for the Mystics (4-5).

Howard made a 3-pointer that gave Atlanta the lead for good with 3:44 left in the first quarter and the Dream led by double figures for the final 26-plus minutes.

The Dream set season highs for free throws attempted (41) and free throws made (32) while hitting 13 3s and outrebounding Washington 42-26.

Atlanta has won four straight against the Mystics, who lead the series 34-33.

Allisha Gray had 15 points for the Dream (6-3) and Jordin Canada and Madina Okot scored 11 apiece. Sika Kone and rookie Isobel Borlase, who went into the game with 20 points this season, each added nine points.

Up next

Mystics: Host Indiana on Monday.

Dream: Play Tuesday at Chicago.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.