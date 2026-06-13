New York puts home win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Mystics (5-6, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (9-4, 6-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (5-6, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (9-4, 6-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts Washington Mystics looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Liberty are 6-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the Eastern leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 9.6.

The Mystics are 4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with 43.6 points per game in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 9.5.

New York scores 88.6 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 86.7 Washington allows. Washington averages 83.0 points per game, 0.2 more than the 82.8 New York gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Liberty won 98-93 in the last meeting on May 10. Marine Johannes led the Liberty with 25 points, and Kiki Iriafen led the Mystics with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Jones is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Austin is averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 14.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 84.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: day to day (back).

Mystics: Kiki Iriafen: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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