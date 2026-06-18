New York plays Washington, aims for 6th straight home win

Washington Mystics (6-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (11-4, 8-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (6-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (11-4, 8-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts Washington Mystics trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Liberty have gone 8-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 8.8 boards.

The Mystics are 5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington gives up 86.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

New York makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Washington averages 81.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 82.3 New York gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 14 the Liberty won 86-64 led by 20 points from Jonquel Jones, while Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Liberty. Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sonia Citron is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mystics. Onyenwere is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (knee).

Mystics: Kiki Iriafen: out (ankle), Shakira Austin: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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