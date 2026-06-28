Mystics win a marathon matchup, topping Fire in record-tying 4 OTs

Sonia Citron scored 32 points, including the basket that put her team ahead to stay with 21.4 seconds left, and…

Sonia Citron scored 32 points, including the basket that put her team ahead to stay with 21.4 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics held off the Portland Fire 124-123 on Sunday in four overtimes — tying the longest game in WNBA history.

The other four-overtime game was July 3, 2001, when Washington beat Seattle 72-69.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 30 points and Kiki Iriafen added 27 for the Mystics (9-9), who became the first team in league history to have three players score at least 27 points in the same game.

Carla Leite — who banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in regulation and sent the game to overtime — led Portland with 32 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 25 and Megan Gustafson added 20 for the Fire (8-12).

The game had 21 ties and 12 lead changes — and took 3 hours, 35 minutes in real time.

LYNX 85, WINGS 77

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Olivia Miles added 21 points and eight assists and Cheryl Reeve tied the WNBA record for career coaching wins as Minnesota beat Dallas.

Reeve, who already owns the WNBA’s record for playoff wins, tied Mike Thibault for the most regular-season wins in league history at 379. She can break the record when Minnesota takes on the Liberty in New York on Friday.

Reeve was inducted Saturday night into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Howard went 9 for 17 from the field and added three steals for Minnesota (15-4), which improved to 9-1 on the road and 3-0 against Dallas this season. Miles went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line and has 64 points over the last three games.

Kayla McBride scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers, and Courtney Williams added 12 points for the Lynx.

ACES 107, SKY 99

CHICAGO (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 30 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three blocks to become the first player in WNBA history to reach those marks in a game as Las Vegas beat Chicago.

Wilson shot 8 for 14 from the field and 13 for 16 from the foul line for Las Vegas (14-5), which improved to 8-2 on the road. It was her 99th career game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Only Tina Charles has more with 109.

Jackie Young added 28 points and eight assists for the Aces. She was 9 for 14 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Chelsea Gray had 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Chennedy Carter scored 11 off the bench.

Las Vegas and Chicago were tied at 31 after the first quarter before the Aces outscored the Sky 30-19 in the second to take a 61-50 halftime lead they never surrendered.

VALKYRIES 76, LIBERTY 67

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaila Charles tied a season high with 13 points off the bench and Golden State held New York to their lowest-scoring first half of the season en route to a victory.

Kayla Thornton added 11 points, while Janelle Salaun and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 10 for Golden State (13-7), whose reserves outscored New York’s 39-11.

Jonquel Jones led New York (12-8) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Breanna Stewart added 15 points and Sabrina Ionescu had nine.

Golden State, which led 41-29 at halftime, stretched its advantage to 64-48 after three quarters before New York held the Valkyries to 12 points in the fourth.

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