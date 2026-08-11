Joint venture selected to build new Washington Commanders stadium

The joint venture of Clark Construction Group, Mortenson, and Smoot Construction Company of D.C. were chosen by the Commanders to lead construction of the 1.8 million square-foot venue, according to a news release.

The new Washington Commanders stadium plans are on well on the way, and a group of companies have been selected to lead the construction of the campus.

The joint venture of Clark Construction Group, Mortenson, and Smoot Construction Company of D.C. were chosen by the Commanders to lead construction of the 1.8 million square-foot venue, according to a news release from the Washington Commanders.

The 180-acre campus will include the 65,000-seat stadium with the ability to host more than 200 games, concerts, festivals and other events each year.

“Their combined experience building some of the most iconic venues in professional sports, together with their strong presence in the D.C. region and commitment to community impact, made them the clear choice for this transformational project,” said Matt Haas, head of construction for the Washington Commanders.

“We are confident this partnership will help us create a premier destination that serves our fans, drives economic opportunity, and leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come,” he said.

The 45-day public comment period on Friday. The draft master plan, released June 30, calls for 5,500 to 6,500 housing units, commercial development and parks and recreational space across six districts with the new stadium.

The preparation to start construction for the former RFK site began in June with construction anticipated to begin in spring of 2027, according to the news release. The targeted completion date is spring of 2030.

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