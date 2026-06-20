Minnesota faces Washington, looks for 7th straight home win

Washington Mystics (7-7, 6-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (13-3, 9-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (7-7, 6-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (13-3, 9-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Lynx take on Washington Mystics.

The Lynx have gone 6-2 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.1.

The Mystics are 5-4 in road games. Washington allows 86.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Minnesota scores 92.3 points, 6.3 more per game than the 86.0 Washington gives up. Washington averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Minnesota gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Howard is averaging 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Olivia Miles is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sonia Citron is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mystics. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 94.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Mystics: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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