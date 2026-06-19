Kiki Iriafen’s late layup lifts the Mystics past New York, snapping the Liberty’s streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 20 points, including a go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left to give the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 20 points, including a go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left to give the Washington Mystics an 86-83 win over New York on Friday night, snapping the Liberty’s eight-game winning streak.

With the game tied at 83, Iriafen was found under the basket by Sonia Citron for a lay-in. Breanna Stewart tried to even the score but missed a contested layup with 14 seconds left. Iriafen then hit oen of two free throws two seconds later.

New York (11-5) had two chances to tie the game, but Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally’s 3-pointers were both off the mark.

Iriafen had missed the last three games while dealing with an ankle injury she suffered against Indiana on June 8.

The victory snapped a 10-game regular-season losing streak that the Mystics (7-7) had against New York. The Mystics’ last regular-season win came in the finale of the 2023 season.

Leonie Fiebich scored 19 points and Stewart had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for New York.

TEMPO 101, SUN 97

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 37 points and tied the WNBA single-game record with nine 3-pointers and Toronto overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat Connecticut.

Mabrey scored 21 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Tempo made their big comeback. She was 9 of 12 overall from 3-point range and had four rebounds and four assists.

Temi Fagbenle shot 8 for 9 from the floor and finished with 19 points and had nine rebounds. Maria Conde also scored 19 points and had six rebounds off the bench.

Connecticut jumped out to a 50-37 halftime lead, but Toronto outscored the Sun 64-47 in the second half to pull away down the stretch and snap a three-game skid.

Kennedy Burke scored 18 points off the bench for the Sun, who have lost seven in a row. Leila Lacan and Brittney Griner had 16, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 13.

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