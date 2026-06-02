Kiki Iriafen has another double-double and the Mystics beat the Sky 90-72

Shakira Austin scored 17 points, Kiki Iriafen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 90-72 on Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 02: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics reacts to a play against the Chicago Sky during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on June 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Scott Taetsch) WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 02: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics reacts to a play against the Chicago Sky during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on June 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Scott Taetsch) WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 17 points, Kiki Iriafen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 90-72 on Tuesday night.

Iriafen notched her fourth double-double of the season and 20th of her career. Austin also grabbed eight rebounds to help the Mystics outrebound Chicago 46-29.

Michaela Onyenwere added 13 points for Washington (4-4). Angela Dugalic, Lauren Betts and Alicia Florez Getino each scored eight points off the bench. Sonia Citron (left foot sprain) missed the first game of her WNBA career.

Sydney Taylor scored 15 points off the bench for Chicago (3-6), which lost its fifth straight game. Skylar Diggins added 14 points, and Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and five assists. Elizabeth Williams chipped in with 10 points.

Washington led 47-40 at halftime after shooting 55% from the field. The Mystics extended it to 74-58 after outscoring the Sky 27-18 in the third.

The Mystics finished 20 of 32 from the free-throw line, compared to just 16 attempts for Chicago.

Up next

Chicago: Returns home to play Connecticut on Friday.

Washington: Goes on the road to face Atlanta on Saturday.

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