Citron, Onyenwere help the Mystics beat the Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sonia Citron had 24 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere scored 22 points and…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sonia Citron had 24 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere scored 22 points and the Washington Mystics beat Connecticut 88-81 on Wednesday night to extend the Sun’s losing streak to six games.

Rookie center Lauren Betts, the No. 4 overall pick, made her first career start and had 13 points for the Mystics (6-7). Georgia Amoore added 10 points.

Forward Kiki Iriafen (ankle) and center Shakira Austin (knee) did not play for the Mystics.

Leila Lacan made a driving layup with 5:46 left to tie it at 70, and Betts, who finished 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, answered with two foul shots that gave Washington the lead for good.

Aneesah Morrow had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (2-14). Lacan also scored 11 points.

LIBERTY 96, SKY 95

CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu hit the winning layup with 10 seconds remaining, Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and New York beat Chicago in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Ionescu subbed back onto the floor with 15.6 seconds remaining, caught the ball and drove to the basket before finishing with her left hand to seal the Liberty’s eighth-straight win. She finished the night with 10 points.

Jones hauled in eight rebounds and finished 6 for 9 from the field. Breanna Stewart and Satou Sabally each scored 17 points, and Rebekah Gardner added 10 off the bench.

Rookie Sydney Taylor scored 24 points in her first career start, hitting 57% from downtown, for the Sky. Olivia Miles is the only rookie with more 20-point games this season. Gabriela Jaquez, also a rookie, added a season-high 22 points for Chicago.

The Liberty clinched a perfect Commissioner’s Cup record versus the East with the win.

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