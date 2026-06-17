Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Citron, Onyenwere help the…

Citron, Onyenwere help the Mystics beat the Sun, 88-81

The Associated Press

June 17, 2026, 9:18 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sonia Citron had 24 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere scored 22 points and the Washington Mystics beat Connecticut 88-81 on Wednesday night to extend the Sun’s losing streak to six games.

Rookie center Lauren Betts, the No. 4 overall pick, made her first career start and had 13 points for the Mystics (6-7). Georgia Amoore added 10 points.

Forward Kiki Iriafen (ankle) and center Shakira Austin (knee) did not play for the Mystics.

Leila Lacan made a driving layup with 5:46 left to tie it at 70, and Betts, who finished 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, answered with two foul shots that gave Washington the lead for good.

Aneesah Morrow had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (2-14). Lacan also scored 11 points.

Up next

Mystics: At New York on Friday night.

Sun: Host Toronto on Friday night.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/WNBA-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up