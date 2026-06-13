Citron hits winning jumper at the buzzer, Betts scores career-high 18 as Mystics beat Tempo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 17 points and made the winning jumper as time expired, rookie Lauren Betts scored…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 17 points and made the winning jumper as time expired, rookie Lauren Betts scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and the Washington Mystics beat the Toronto Tempo 86-85 on Friday night.

Betts, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, played a career-high 21 minutes in the absence of second-year forward Kiki Iriafen (ankle).

Michaela Onyenwere also scored 17 points for the Mystics (5-6).

Shakira Austin had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season. The fifth-year center also had a career-high nine turnovers, the most in a WNBA game this season. Washington had a season-high 22 turnovers and were 2 of 18 from 3-point range.

Marina Mabrey scored 18 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Tempo (7-6). Brittney Sykes added 20 points.

VALKYRIES 76, STORM 72

SEATTLE (AP) — Janelle Salaun had 22 points and five 3-pointers, Gabby Williams added 19 points against her former team, and Golden State held off Seattle.

Salaun’s fifth 3-pointer gave Golden State a 69-57 lead with 4:23 remaining. But the Valkyries did not make another field goal, finishing the frame 1 of 16 to allow Seattle back in it.

Seattle cut its deficit to 71-70 and had the ball, but Flau’jae Johnson’s layup attempt rolled off the rim. Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes was fouled with 21.3 seconds left and made two free throws for a three-point lead.

After Seattle got within one point again with 13.4 left, Williams made two free throws for a 75-72 lead and Kiah Stokes blocked a 3-point attempt at the other end.

Hayes finished with 17 points off the bench and Veronica Burton had 11 points and eight assists for Golden State (8-5). Williams, who played in Seattle for four seasons, made all five of her free throws to help the Valkyries go 20 of 23 from the line.

Natisha Hiedeman had a career-high 26 points with five 3-pointers for Seattle (3-12), which has lost eight straight games.

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