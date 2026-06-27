Carleton leads Portland against Washington after 20-point showing

Portland Fire (8-11, 2-5 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (8-9, 6-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Fire (8-11, 2-5 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (8-9, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire plays the Washington Mystics after Bridget Carleton scored 20 points in the Fire’s 124-94 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics are 2-4 in home games. Washington allows 84.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Fire have gone 2-6 away from home. Portland averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 5- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Washington is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 82.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 84.1 Washington gives up to opponents.

The Mystics and Fire face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is averaging 13.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Carleton is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Fire. Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Fire: 3-7, averaging 83.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Fire: Karlie Samuelson: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.