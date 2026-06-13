Atlanta visits Toronto following Mabrey’s 27-point showing

Atlanta Dream (8-4, 3-2 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (7-6, 3-3 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (8-4, 3-2 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (7-6, 3-3 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo hosts the Atlanta Dream after Marina Mabrey scored 27 points in the Toronto Tempo’s 86-85 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Tempo are 3-3 in conference matchups. Toronto has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Dream are 3-2 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is eighth in the WNBA scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 43.4%.

Toronto is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Toronto allows.

The Tempo and Dream face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tempo. Mabrey is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jordin Canada is averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 6-4, averaging 91.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.4 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Kiki Rice: day to day (ankle), Nyara Sabally: day to day (hamstring).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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