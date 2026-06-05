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Atlanta faces Washington, seeks 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

June 5, 2026, 2:13 AM

Washington Mystics (4-4, 3-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-3, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts Washington Mystics aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta finished 15-6 in Eastern Conference action and 16-6 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Dream averaged 84.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

Washington went 8-12 in Eastern Conference action and 16-28 overall during the 2025-26 season. The Mystics allowed opponents to score 81.6 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Mystics: Sonia Citron: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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