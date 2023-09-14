Sykes, Mystics to face Stewart, Liberty on Friday

Washington Mystics (19-21, 9-11 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (19-21, 9-11 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -9.5; over/under is 162.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty square off against the Washington Mystics.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 against Eastern Conference teams. New York scores 89.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Mystics are 9-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is scoring 23.0 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Liberty. Betnijah Laney is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 assists for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out for season (knee), Ariel Atkins: out (nose).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.