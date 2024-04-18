Washington Mystics move game against Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark to Capital One Arena

The Washington Mystics are moving their June 7 game against Indiana Fever and star point guard Caitlin Clark to Capital One Arena after receiving what the team described as an "unprecedented demand" for tickets.

The move would allow for additional fans in the stands as the downtown D.C. arena, which is also owned by Monumental Sports, seats 20,000 ticket holders. The Mystics normally play at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast D.C., which seats 4,200 people.

We heard you loud and clear! 👂 🚨 June 7th game against the Indiana Fever is being relocated from Entertainment & Sports Arena to @CapitalOneArena. We can’t wait to see all of the DMV in the building! Tickets on sale April 23rd Read more: https://t.co/ogpw63tSH7 pic.twitter.com/iG4n3Bm40J — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) April 18, 2024

In a statement, the team said existing season ticket and plan holders will have their seats relocated to similar locations inside Capital One Arena. Those who already purchased signal-game tickets will be contacted to select their seats for the game.

Tickets will be available for the general public starting on April 23 at 10 a.m.

“Demand this season has really been unprecedented,” Alycen McAuley, the chief business officer for the Mystics, told WTOP on Wednesday. “The interest, especially after Monday night’s draft, has really been extraordinary.”

Tipoff will remain at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled, and it will be broadcast on ION.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this story.

