Washington Mystics consider holding some high-demand home games at Capital One Arena this year

The Washington Mystics play in the WNBA’s second-smallest arena at a time when interest in women’s college basketball has gone way up. Can the arena they call home accommodate that increased interest, especially now that the stars of women’s college hoops are going pro?

At least in some cases, the answer may be no. It’s something the Mystics are noticing.

The Mystics play at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast D.C., which seats 4,200 people.

With the Mystics’ home opener about a month away, the team confirms it’s at least considering trying to find a way to move certain games to bigger venues around the D.C. area. The Mystics later clarified that the team is considering only one larger venue, Capital One Arena.

Located in downtown D.C., Capital One Arena, which is also owned by Monumental Sports, seats 20,000 ticket holders.

“Demand this season has really been unprecedented,” said Alycen McAuley, the chief business officer for the Mystics. “The interest, especially after Monday night’s draft has really been extraordinary.”

After setting a record for home sellouts last year, McAuley said the team is on pace to break that record again this season.

“I think we’re seeing double digit interest increases (in tickets) for us right now,” she said. “It varies across the games but just in the last 48 hours, interest for full seasons is probably at a record high for us.”

Demand for tickets to some games in particular was characterized as unprecedented. WTOP looked at the cost of tickets to a June 7 game against the Indiana Fever, which just drafted Caitlin Clark, and found even the cheapest seats cost around $200 on reseller sites. McAuley said it’s possible that game, and maybe others too, get moved to a bigger venue.

“We’re working with the league and our partners to explore that possibility right now, because we’d really like to allow as many fans as possible to enjoy the game,” she said. “It’s not just that Fever game. I think we’re seeing that demand for some of our other games this season.”

McAuley said the team is “taking a hard look” at the possibility of holding some games at Capital One Arena.

There are some potential hurdles. Scheduling conflicts could pop up, and McAuley said the city would have a say in the matter, too.

“I’m also really surprised and impressed with how many fans just really want to come in and support,” she said. “They’re looking for season tickets. They want to come out for all of the games. They’re really understanding that the economics of women’s sports is really predicated on this, the support from individuals and corporations. And so they’re really voting for women’s sports with their wallets.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated based on a clarification from the Washington Mystics.

