New York takes home win streak into matchup with Washington

Washington Mystics (18-21, 8-11 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Liberty play Washington.

The Liberty’s record in Eastern Conference play is 16-3. New York leads the WNBA averaging 11.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.6% from deep. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference games is 8-11. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 96-87 in the last matchup on July 21. Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 27 points, and Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.6 points and 8.2 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Mystics. Sykes is averaging 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out for season (knee), Ariel Atkins: out (nose).

