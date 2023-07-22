Washington hosts Phoenix following Peddy’s 20-point game

Phoenix Mercury (6-15, 2-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-10, 6-8 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (6-15, 2-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-10, 6-8 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Washington Mystics after Shey Peddy scored 20 points in the Mercury’s 80-62 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics are 7-4 on their home court. Washington is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mercury are 1-9 on the road. Phoenix is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mystics won 88-69 in the last meeting on June 17. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 17 points, and Michaela Onyenwere led the Mercury with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Onyenwere is averaging 10 points for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 87.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out (quad), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

