Liberty beat the short-handed Mystics 96-87 behind double-doubles by Jones, Stewart and Ionescu

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu also had double-doubles and the New York Liberty beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 96-87 on Friday night.

New York led 73-56 with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter before Washington scored the next 14 points to get within a single possession. Jones ended the Liberty’s scoring drought with 8:15 left in the fourth.

Stewart converted a three-point play, capping a 7-0 run, to extend New York’s lead to 90-77. Jones made it 94-86 on a layup in traffic with 1:09 left.

Stewart finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Ionescu added 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for New York (15-5). Courtney Vandersloot scored 12 points and Betnijah Laney had 10 as all five Liberty starters finished in double figures.

Jones and Ionescu combined for 25 of New York’s 27 first-quarter points. Jones ended the first half with 19 points and seven rebounds to help New York lead 50-41.

Stewart made New York’s 10th 3-pointer with 5:05 left in the third for a 68-51 lead.

Brittney Sykes scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington (11-10). Natasha Cloud added 17 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 15 and Tianna Hawkins added 14.

Washington was without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).

