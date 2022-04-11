RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Washington Mystics » Dream select Howard with…

Dream select Howard with No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Rhyne Howard is headed to the Atlanta Dream as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

The Kentucky senior was selected first Monday night at the first in-person draft for the league since 2019 because of the coronavirus. The Dream traded up two spots last week to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Washington Mystics.

Atlanta finished 8-24 last season and has missed the playoffs four of the past five years. The franchise got new ownership last year and brought in a new coach in Tanisha Wright and new general manager Dan Padover. The Dream also had the No. 1 pick in 2009 and used it to draft Angel McCoughtry.

The WNBA season tips off on May 6, with training camps opening later this week.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up