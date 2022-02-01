OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » Washington Commanders » VIDEO: Here's biggest clue…

VIDEO: Here’s biggest clue yet that Washington’s new name will be Commanders

Peter Hailey

February 1, 2022, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIDEO: Here’s a huge clue Commanders will be WFT’s new name originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

A major clue about what Washington’s next name could be emerged Tuesday night, about 12 hours ahead of the club’s official Wednesday morning announcement.

During a flight over FedEx Field, NBC Washington’s Chopper4 captured a view of the team’s in-stadium store and spotted “Washington Commanders” signage.

Here is video from NBC’s helicopter — though the team store later turned out the lights to make the new merchandise much harder to see:

Speculation about the franchise choosing Commanders as its new name has been building as of late, yet this clearly goes beyond Twitter sleuthing, investigations into website domains and Joe Theismann potentially letting it slip on national radio on Monday.

And who knows? It could all be a big fake out. Team president Jason Wright has said in public he is not above some subterfuge to keep the name a secret as long as he can.

Washington will fully reveal its name on The Today Show on Wednesday.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up