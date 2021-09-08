Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chase Young among 8 team captains named by Washington

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday eight team captains as its leaders for the 2021 campaign -- and it's a relatively young group.

As the Washington Football Team prepares to open the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Wednesday eight team captains as its leaders for the 2021 campaign.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Logan Thomas were voted captains. The defense will be led by defensive end Chase Young, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, linebacker Jon Bostic and safety Deshazor Everett.

Washington’s leadership group is relatively young, as Fitzpatrick is the only captain over 30 years old heading into the year. The greenest of the group is Young, who earned captain status alongside McLaurin midway through last season. Young joins Allen and Scherff as three former first-round picks of Washington to achieve captain status.

Draft status was far from a qualifier, however, as former undrafted free agent Everett was named a captain for the second-straight year. Fitzpatrick was a seventh-round pick in 2005 and Thomas didn’t hear his name called until the fourth in ’14.