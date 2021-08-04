Washington Football Team bans headdresses in new stadium policy

The Washington Football Team announced updated policies and protocols at FedEx Field for the 2021 season, which include a ban on Native American-inspired themes.

The Washington Football Team on Wednesday announced updated policies and protocols at FedEx Field for the 2021 season, which include a ban on Native American-inspired themes and a recommendation for fans to wear face coverings.

The team said in a news release that fans are encouraged to wear Washington’s Burgundy and Gold colors, but themes tied to the franchise’s previous nickname, such as ceremonial headdresses or face paint, will no longer be permitted in the stadium.

The team also announced face coverings are recommended for unvaccinated fans and optional for those who are vaccinated, and that mask guidelines will be updated according to local regulations.

In another pandemic-related policy, FedEx Field has set up cashless payment throughout the stadium, accepting credit and debit cards and mobile devices.

Tailgating, which was banned during the 2020 season, is again permitted around the stadium.

Visit the team’s website for a full list of FedEx Field health and safety policies, and for a full list of stadium protocols.