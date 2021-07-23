Washington Football Team training camp 2021 FAQ

Washington Football training camp is on the horizon. Now, one year after they dropped their old moniker, what’s on tap?
- Q: When does Washington Football Team training camp start?
Training camp starts Tuesday in Richmond. It runs until July 31.
- Q: Is WFT training camp open to the public?
Training camp will be open to the public from Wednesday, July 28, to Saturday, July 31.
- Q: Where's training camp?
Richmond, Virginia. Specifically it’s at 2401 West Leigh Street, just behind the Science Museum of Virginia.
- Q: How many practices will there be?
According to WFT’s schedule, there will be seven on-field practices open to the public. One morning practice and one afternoon walk through per day from July 28 to July 30, and one morning practice on July 31.
- Q: When are the practices scheduled for?
WFT said times for practices and walkthroughs will be announced later.
- Q: Very important: Is it free?
Training camp is free! Fans who want to attend can register for Free Fan Passes at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp.
And you can manage your passes with the WFT app.
Step 1: Download the Washington Football Team Mobile App with this link.
Step 2: Open the App and click the menu button with the three bars in the top left corner of the App.
Step 3: Select “Tickets” then “My Account” and select “Sign in to Washington”.
Step 4: If you already have a Washington Account, simply log in with your email address and password. If you do not have an existing account, then select “Forgot Password” and enter your email.
Step 5: Follow the instructions sent to your email to reset your password, then return to the Mobile App to access your mobile Fan Passes.
Full mobile ticket instructions can be found at https://www.washingtonfootball.com/tickets/digital-ticketing/
- Q: Is there an age limit for guests?
Nope. Training camp is open to everyone.
- Q: Are pets allowed?
Also nope, but we’re sure he’s a very good boy all the same.
- Q: What about music?
DJ P Knock will be there for morning and evening sessions to keep fans hyped.
- Q: What's the parking situation?
There is free and on-street parking near the Richmond campus.
But.
There will also be 1,000+ general admission parking spaces at the below locations:
- Movieland – back half of the lot for General Parking for $10, cash only (200+ spaces)
- CARMAX Parking Deck – across the street from that grass lot on Hermitage Rd for General Parking for $10, cash only (750 spaces)
- DMV Drive (between Leigh Street & Broad Street) – ADA Parking ONLY for free (40 spaces)
And note:
The grass Lot on Hermitage Rd is no longer available – contracted to a construction company for equipment. DMV Parking Lots no longer available due to COVID changes and Driver’s Education courses
- Q: OK but what if I wanna take public transit?
Check the GRTC Transit System website.
Be sure to enter the proper address (2401 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23220) as your end destination.
- Q: What's security like at training camp?
Well, you’re gonna have to go through a metal detector no matter what.
Here’s what’s barred:
- Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use
- Audio/video recorders, professional cameras (at the request of promoters, use of cell phones may be prohibited during events) and tripods depending upon the promoter request
- Pop up tents or shelters
- Fireworks or other explosives
- Flags or signs with poles
- Laser pens or pointers of any type
- Noisemakers or air horns
- Oversized bags
- Pepper spray/mace
- Chains, knives and spiked jewelry
- Weapons, knives, firearms or anything that security/police deem a weapon
- Drones or any other unmanned aircraft
- Bicycles, skateboards, roller blades, scooters (motorized or push), hover boards, Segways
- Megaphones, PA Systems, air horns
- Pets (service animals exempt)
- Flyers/stickers
- Any other items deemed unacceptable by event/facility management
- Q: Let's talk about COVID-19
Yes, indeed, let’s.
The Virginia Department of Health and Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts are partnering with Test Here to offer Fans free, walk-up Covid-19 vaccinations and education at Training Camp.
Receive your Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no appointment required.
Vaccinations are available daily, from Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Richmond City Health District Outreach Team will also be on-site each day to offer education and information about the vaccine.
- Q: Can we meet the players?
In-person interaction with players isn’t gonna happen due to the NFL’s coronavirus protocols. But The Washington Football Team says it will offer fans the opportunity for several unique player engagement experiences.
- Player Interactive Zone: The Player Interactive Zone is a special area that fans can visit after each Training Camp practice to virtually engage with their favorite players. These one-on-one experiences will allow fans to speak directly (virtually) to current Washington Football team players and ask their burning questions.
- Player-autographed items: Fans will have the opportunity to receive player-autographed items each day.