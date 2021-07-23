Washington Football Team training camp 2021 FAQ

Training camp is free! Fans who want to attend can register for Free Fan Passes at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp.

And you can manage your passes with the WFT app.

Step 1: Download the Washington Football Team Mobile App with this link.

Step 2: Open the App and click the menu button with the three bars in the top left corner of the App.

Step 3: Select “Tickets” then “My Account” and select “Sign in to Washington”.

Step 4: If you already have a Washington Account, simply log in with your email address and password. If you do not have an existing account, then select “Forgot Password” and enter your email.

Step 5: Follow the instructions sent to your email to reset your password, then return to the Mobile App to access your mobile Fan Passes.

Full mobile ticket instructions can be found at https://www.washingtonfootball.com/tickets/digital-ticketing/