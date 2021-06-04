Washington Football Team heading to Richmond for shortened stay

The Washington Football Team is returning to Richmond for its training camp, but instead of a two-week stay, it will only hold practices in Virginia’s capital city from Tuesday, July 27 to Saturday, July 31.

“Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera.

“We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fan base and see what the city of Richmond has to offer.”

There will be five open practices during the team’s stay in Richmond and will culminate with a special workout on the 31st as part of the NFL’s initiative to celebrate the return of football. The league and its players association continue to work on COVID-19 protocols, and while fans will be allowed to watch open practices, it has not been determined whether players will be permitted to sign autographs.

Last year was supposed to the final year of an eight-year deal between the city and the team to hold its training camp in Richmond, but the pandemic forced the Burgundy and Gold to have workouts closed to the public at its Loudoun County training complex in Ashburn. Washington’s training camp plans for beyond this year were not announced.

“Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year,” said President Jason Wright. “Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season.”