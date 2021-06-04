CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » Washington Football » Washington Football Team heading…

Washington Football Team heading to Richmond for shortened stay

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

June 4, 2021, 9:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington Football Team is returning to Richmond for its training camp, but instead of a two-week stay, it will only hold practices in Virginia’s capital city from Tuesday, July 27 to Saturday, July 31.

“Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera.

“We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fan base and see what the city of Richmond has to offer.”

There will be five open practices during the team’s stay in Richmond and will culminate with a special workout on the 31st as part of the NFL’s initiative to celebrate the return of football. The league and its players association continue to work on COVID-19 protocols, and while fans will be allowed to watch open practices, it has not been determined whether players will be permitted to sign autographs.

Last year was supposed to the final year of an eight-year deal between the city and the team to hold its training camp in Richmond, but the pandemic forced the Burgundy and Gold to have workouts closed to the public at its Loudoun County training complex in Ashburn. Washington’s training camp plans for beyond this year were not announced.

“Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year,” said President Jason Wright. “Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season.”

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C., and in won 2008 Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

Online shopping and curbside pickup coming to a commissary near you

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up