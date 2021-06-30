Everything fans need to know about WFT training camp in Richmond

After a year away, the Washington Football Team is returning to Richmond, Va. at the end of July to host its first week of training camp.

The team was unable to travel to its camp site of the previous seven years in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but head coach Ron Rivera felt it was necessary to pay tribute to the fans in the area by coming back in 2021.

With that, the organization has a lot planned from July 27-31, offering fans a special experience. Here’s everything to know about the special week.

Fan Passes

Starting now, fans that want to attend camp in Richmond can head to the team website to apply for Free Fan Passes for whatever day they choose to attend. Fans will then be granted the passes on the Washington Football Team mobile app and it will allow them to access the various zones and activities set up during the day.

Theme Days

Each day at training camp won’t be the same — besides the product on the field. The Washington Football team will host different theme days throughout the week. The schedule goes as follows:

Tuesday, July 27: Community Combine Day and Kickoff Rally

Wednesday, July 28: Frontline Heroes Day

Thursday, July 29: Military Appreciation Day

Friday, July 30: Kids Day

Saturday, July 31: Fan Appreciation Day

Each of the days will feature special activities, events and honor those in the community.

Start Time

From Wednesday to Friday, gates will open at 9 a.m. and fans will have access to the practice until 1 p.m. It will then reopen from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

On Saturday the gates will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For all information on training camp in Richmond, fans can visit the team site for more details.