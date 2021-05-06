Washington Football Team to allow fans at FedEx Field next season

The Washington Football Team on Thursday announced it intends to play its home games this season in front of fans at FedEx Field.

Toward that end, the team is waiving all single-game ticket fees for the 24 hours after the NFL schedule is released on Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m., the team said in a statement.

The team added that it’s their “intention to welcome back fans … at full capacity.” Maryland currently allows outdoor venues to operate at 50% capacity.

Elected officials in the statement supported the team’s intention but did not say that full capacity was a sure thing.

“I am hopeful that we can all come back to FedEx Field in the fall,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in the statement. “Maryland continues to make steady progress on our health and economic recovery, and working with the Washington Football team to get fans safely back to FedEx Field is an important part of that process,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

They both stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, with Hogan explicitly mentioning the connection between vaccinations and the capacity of the stadium.

The team played all of its home games last season without fans at FedEx Field.