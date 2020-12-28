CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Washington Football Team releases QB Haskins

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 28, 2020, 1:07 PM

Week 16
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

The Washington Football Team announced Monday that it has released quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

In a short, tweeted statement, coach Ron Rivera said he told Haskins “that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways.”

The statement added: “We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

WFT’s decision to release Haskins comes after photos emerged of the quarterback partying maskless with several people.

Haskins said on Twitter he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic.

Haskins was fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols.

He started in WFT’s Sunday loss to the Panthers and was benched.

