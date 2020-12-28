Washington Football Team releases QB Haskins

The Washington Football Team announced Monday that it has released quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

In a short, tweeted statement, coach Ron Rivera said he told Haskins “that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways.”

The statement added: “We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

WFT’s decision to release Haskins comes after photos emerged of the quarterback partying maskless with several people.

Haskins said on Twitter he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic.

Haskins was fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols.

He started in WFT’s Sunday loss to the Panthers and was benched.