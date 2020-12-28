Robert Griffin III tells Dwayne Haskins ‘learn from this’ after release

The Washington Football Team released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday, putting an end to a two-year run that started with Washington drafting him 15th overall.

It marked the culmination of a trying year for Haskins, who was twice fined for COVID-19 violations in addition to being benched at two different points in the season. But if anyone knows how he’s feeling right now, it’s former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III.

The now-Ravens backup signal caller was released by Washington in March 2016, three seasons removed from being drafted with the No. 2 pick of the 2012 draft. Griffin had lost the starting job to Kirk Cousins and his release was long expected. He posted on Twitter with a message for Haskins after Washington announced it would be letting him go.

“Wishing the best for @dh_simba7,” Griffin wrote. “You are only 23! Learn from this and bounce back.”

Griffin wasn’t the only former NFC East player to wish Haskins well. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was cut himself by the Cowboys after the 2017 season, tweeted out some words of encouragement for the young quarterback.

“Keep your head up Haskins,” Bryant wrote. “Allow this situation to make you stronger… you got this.”

The future is uncertain for Haskins, who still has the potential for a long career given he’s still only 23 years old. But that next chance will not come in Washington as the team heads in a new direction while still facing a must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles next week on Sunday Night Football.

