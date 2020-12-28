A look at Washington’s dreadful history of drafting quarterbacks

Dwayne Haskins' release by the Washington Football Team continues an inept trend for the franchise.

Dwayne Haskins’ release by the Washington Football Team continues an inept trend for the franchise.

The only three drafted quarterbacks by the team to win a playoff game are Sammy Baugh, Jay Schroeder and Mark Rypien. Baugh won two NFL titles after being the sixth overall pick in the 1937 draft. Rypien won Washington’s last Super Bowl in 1991.

The other Washington Super Bowls were quarterbacked by Billy Kilmer, who was drafted by San Francisco and played for New Orleans before being traded to Washington; Joe Theismann, who was selected by Miami, but played in the Canadian Football League before the Dolphins traded his rights to Washington; and Doug Williams, who got his NFL start at Tampa Bay.

Since Washington’s last Super Bowl appearance, the team has won just two playoff games with Brad Johnson and Mark Brunell calling signals.

Johnson got his pro start in Minnesota and led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl win two years after leaving Washington, while Brunell guided expansion Jacksonville to the AFC title game two of their first four years before donning the Burgundy and Gold.

Washington has had no luck acquiring veteran quarterbacks since Johnson and Brunell. The wreckage includes Jeff George, Tony Banks, Shane Matthews, Danny Wuerffel, Tim Hasselbeck, Donovan McNabb, Rex Grossman and John Beck.

The landscape is also littered with failed draft picks. Heath Shuler, Gus Frerotte, Patrick Ramsey, Jason Campbell, Robert Griffin III and Dwayne Haskins were all supposed to be franchise quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins was never looked as the long-term solution by team officials — and doesn’t appear to be in Minnesota either — but since he left after the 2017 season, Washington has used seven quarterbacks in three seasons.

The team now puts its current hopes on a 36-year-old miracle worker with a rebuilt leg.

It’s a shame Alex Smith isn’t younger and healthier. He’s the only Washington quarterback with a winning record the last three years.

Coach Mike Shanahan and RG3 had a falling out, Jay Gruden was not a fan of Cousins and now Ron Rivera has gotten rid of Haskins.

Each coach has his own quarterback preference, ditching the choice of his predecessor — or were they owner Dan Snyder’s picks?

Now, it’s back to square one again. Rookie or veteran?

Washington can possibly go the Philadelphia route again. It worked well with Sonny Jurgensen, but not so well with McNabb.

If the Eagles make Carson Wentz available, should they make the trade? He’s soon to be 28.

If Rivera wants to win now, Wentz might be his best option.

Just don’t let the owner decide.