Take a look at the newest renderings of the Capital One Arena renovations

New bars, social spaces and a "dramatically reimagined" exterior with updated entrances are part of the design in the newest renderings of the Capital One Arena renovations.

New bars, social spaces and a “dramatically reimagined” exterior with updated entrances are part of the design in the newest renderings of the Capital One Arena renovations.

Also announced is the 20-year extension of Capital One’s naming partnership, according to a news release from Monumental Sports.

The more than $1 billion transformation partnership gives the arena a fresh look and new space to host more than 250 annual events. Capital One is home to the Capitals, Wizards and Georgetown men’s basketball.

The project is scheduled to be complete ahead of the 2027 NBA and NHL seasons, according to Monumental Sports.

The renovations include a new “Visibowl” featuring direct views from the concourses into the arena bowl, “Center Stage” bars and social spaces. There’s also a Terrace Level Food Hall for new eats.

See the new renderings below:

A look at the newest rendering of the exterior of the Capital One Arena during its major renovation. (Courtesy Monumental Sports) Courtesy Monumental Sports A look at the newest rendering of the exterior of the Capital One Arena during its major renovation. (Courtesy Monumental Sports) Courtesy Monumental Sports A rendering of the new “Visibowl” area added to the renovations at the new Capital One Arena. (Courtesy Monumental Sports) Courtesy Monumental Sports A rendering of the new “Visibowl” area added to the renovations at the new Capital One Arena. (Courtesy Monumental Sports) Courtesy Monumental Sports A look at the Capital One Arena Terrace Level Beer Hall that’s part of the new renovations. (Courtesy Monumental Sports) Courtesy Monumental Sports A look at the Capital One Arena memorabilia spot as part of the newest renovations. (Courtesy Monumental Sports) Courtesy Monumental Sports One of the Capital One Arena concession locations as part of the newest renovations. (Courtesy Monumental Sports) Courtesy Monumental Sports A rendering that shows renovated restrooms at Capitol One Arena. (Courtesy Monumental Sports) Courtesy Monumental Sports ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.