Take a look at the newest renderings of the Capital One Arena renovations

New bars, social spaces and a "dramatically reimagined" exterior with updated entrances are part of the design in the newest renderings of the Capital One Arena renovations.
New bars, social spaces and a “dramatically reimagined” exterior with updated entrances are part of the design in the newest renderings of the Capital One Arena renovations.
Also announced is the 20-year extension of Capital One’s naming partnership, according to a news release from Monumental Sports.
The more than $1 billion transformation partnership gives the arena a fresh look and new space to host more than 250 annual events. Capital One is home to the Capitals, Wizards and Georgetown men’s basketball.
The project is scheduled to be complete ahead of the 2027 NBA and NHL seasons, according to Monumental Sports.
The renovations include a new “Visibowl” featuring direct views from the concourses into the arena bowl, “Center Stage” bars and social spaces. There’s also a Terrace Level Food Hall for new eats.