Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil is expected to miss most of 2026 with torn triceps, report says

According to the report, one of the league's premier blind-side protectors will need surgery.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace discusses the loss of left tackle Laremy Tunsil after reports that he suffered torn triceps during a weekend practice.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) defends against the rush during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP/Tony Gutierrez) Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) defends against the rush during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP/Tony Gutierrez) ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil is expected to miss most of this season with a torn triceps, NFL Network reported. The five-time Pro Bowler suffered the injury in practice Saturday.

According to the report, one of the league’s premier blind-side protectors will need surgery.

Tunsil was acquired by the Commanders in a March 2025 trade with Houston. He started 14 of 17 games last season and signed a two-year, $60.2 million contract extension during the offseason.

Washington was hoping a healthy Tunsil would help keep quarterback Jayden Daniels healthy this season. Daniels, the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, missed 10 games last season because of three injuries — a sprained left knee, a strained right hamstring and a dislocated left elbow, which he reinjured late in December and cost him the rest of the season.

Instead, the Commanders now will be searching for a replacement at arguably the most important position on the offensive line.

The possibilities include moving either swing lineman Andrew Wylie or right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. to the left side, plugging in Brandon Coleman, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft who manned the position before Tunsil’s arrival last year, or making a move before their regular-season opener Sept. 13 at Philadelphia.

The 32-year-old Tunsil was originally a first-round draft pick, No. 13 overall, by the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

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